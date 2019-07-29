PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Jack Colback of Newcastle United during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Newcastle United at Deepdale on July 27, 2019 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But what did the head coach learn from the encounter?

Here's seven key things Steve Bruce will be able to take away from the encounter in the eyes of our writer Liam Kennedy.

Joelinton and Almiron link-up shows early signs of gellingThey may not have combined for a goal in the second 45 - but for Miguel Almiron's penalty miss - the duo did, however, look full of movement, pace, clever touches and intent.Jack Colback playing his way into United's plans?He is far from everyone's cup of tea, but midfielder Colback has impressed for United in pre-season. Has one year left and I'd expect he will end up spending it on Tynesidex rather than on loanFull-back positions are as desperate as any to be reinforcedDeAndre Yedlin has pace but lacks defensive qualities needed of a right-back. Javier Manquillo is solid but far from impressive. Matt Ritchie is not a full-back. And Achraf Lazaar will probably be let go.

United need to improve this area.A lack of goals remains a concern - this must also be addressedUnited lost their two top scorers last season, only one has been replaced.