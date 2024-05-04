Jack Grealish takes aim at Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier over social fitness update
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier is edging ever closer to a first-team return - just in time for the Magpies’ final push towards European qualification.
The full-back has been absent from first team duties since picking up an injury in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 2. Trippier will miss today’s trip to former club Burnley, but is stepping up his recovery in hope of taking his place back in the side for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.
It had been expected the 33-year-old would return sooner than the final three games of what has been an arduous, injury-hit campaign for Eddie Howe & Co, but a setback means he is only likely to be available for the Seagulls’ clash, then trips to Manchester United and Brentford.
The right-back, the first signing made after the club’s majority takeover by PIF, has, this week, been working on his recovery and fitness in Dubai, before diving back into action with the Magpies, then England for Euro 2024 in Germany.
And when he decided to post a picture of him in action at the Middle Eastern NAS Sports Complex, he may not have expected the reaction he received.
First to jump in was his wife, Charlotte Trippier.
Remarking on the player’s short shorts and small sleeveless top, she remarked: “Me and Jacob have just been looking for his training kit ffs. 👀”
The pair have three children together, Jacob being the oldest.
The ribbing didn’t stop there, however.
England teammate Jack Grealish decided to chip in soon after, along the same sort of lines. He said: “@johnstones5 tell him to pull his shorts down.”
Clearly an inside joke between Stones, Grealish and Trippier!
Another account, Carl Silverstone, joked: “Great Ball Control. Stopping them hanging out somehow 👏.”
Given Trippier’s return had been hotly anticipated, I’m not so sure he’d expected THAT kind of attention.