Major Jack Grealish update as Newcastle United transfer decision made

Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup squad amid links with an exit from the Premier League side.

Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2021 for a reported £100million, making him the most expensive English player of all time until Arsenal’s £105million move for Declan Rice in 2023.

Grealish has played 157 times for Man City, scoring 17 goals but has found himself out of favour in Pep Guardiola’s side. During the 2024/25 season, the 29-year-old was limited to just seven Premier League starts with just one of those coming in 2025.

Now the winger has been left out of City’s Club World Cup squad, his future appears to lie elsewhere.

Newcastle United linked with Jack Grealish

It’s that time of year when names get thrown around and linked with Newcastle United and Grealish is one of them.

The Sun have reported that Newcastle would be interested in taking the 39-time England international on loan as they look to bolster their attacking options. But the transfer link is understood to have raised a few eyebrows back on Tyneside.

Grealish favours playing on the left wing, an area of the pitch where Newcastle are currently well-stocked with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

Grealish is also understood to be earning around £300,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium. Even if City were to cover half of his wages, he would still be amongst Newcastle’s highest earners.

His omission from City’s Club World Cup squad suggests the writing is on the wall as far as Grealish’s future at the club is concerned. And with Grealish still hopeful of representing England at the World Cup next summer, a move away and regular football would give him the best chance of doing that.

Everton, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Grealish’s former club Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the winger - who is facing a big summer ahead.

Why Newcastle United won’t sign Jack Grealish

Newcastle have distanced themselves from the Grealish links this summer as they target a right-winger, centre-back and goalkeeper as priorities.

The Magpies are in talks with Burnley over a potential move for goalkeeper James Trafford. The 22-year-old previously agreed to join Newcastle last summer but a fee with Burnley was unable to be agreed.

Now Newcastle have returned for Trafford, his valuation has doubled after he kept 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship appearances. Burnley are understood to value the goalkeeper at around the £40million having previously rejected a £16million bid by Newcastle last summer.

After seemingly missing out on top targets Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Newcastle have turned attention to Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. The 23-year-old was also heavily linked with a move to Newcastle last summer but, like Trafford, won’t come cheap.

And at centre-back, Newcastle are once again looking to reignite their interest in one of their targets from last summer in Marc Guehi. The England international is into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park as Palace could look to cash in with no certainty the 24-year-old will sign a new deal.

Guehi was understood to be keen on a move to Newcastle last summer but he ultimately remained at Palace an enjoyed a historic season, winning the FA Cup and the club’s first major trophy.