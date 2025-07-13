The shock Newcastle United transfer target that Eddie Howe could work wonders with

One of the Championship’s star players has been linked with a surprise move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United could look to the EFL for one of their next transfer moves - according to reports in the Mail Online. Sean Longstaff’s potential switch to Elland Road could also make strengthening in midfield a priority this summer.

Longstaff has been heavily-linked with a move to Leeds United and has been the subject of a number of bids, with the latest one of £10m plus £2m in add-ons being rejected by the Magpies. Question marks over Longstaff’s long-term future at St James’ Park continue to swirl - and it appears that Newcastle are scouring their options just in case the 27-year-old leaves Tyneside.

Reports have indicated that Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni could be the man the Magpies look to to replace Longstaff this summer. Rudoni and Coventry missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after being defeated by Sunderland over two legs of their play-off semi-final encounter.

The former Huddersfield Town man was one of the Championship’s standout performers last season, playing 43 times in the league for the Sky Blues - plus every minute of their play-off clash with the Black Cats. Ten goals and twelve assists in those 45 appearances put Rudoni amongst the division’s most threatening attacking players, despite predominantly playing as a central midfielder.

At 24, Rudoni still has time to develop as a football player and working under Eddie Howe could take his game to a whole new level. Of course, Coventry will be very reluctant to lose one of their key players, though, and with three years left on his current contract, his club hold a strong position in negotiations.

Jack Rudoni’s praise for Frank Lampard

Whilst working under Howe as a head coach could do wonders for Rudoni, it’s hard to argue that his current manager is also not a brilliant figure for him to learn from on a daily basis. Frank Lampard was picked as Mark Robins’ successor at Coventry in November as the former Chelsea man oversaw a fantastic turnaround in results and end to the season that almost saw them nick promotion to the top-flight.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City man is one of the best midfielders that England have ever produced and Rudoni has praised Lampard for improving his game during their time together: “I had a real eagerness to learn everything off him. He's done everything in the game and he's the best at it from midfield.

“He was my favourite player growing up. There's no one better to work with, especially with finishing.

“It's just good it's coming out into the games now - I'm starting to reap the rewards of the hard work on the training pitch. He came in, brought a real structure to the team and we stopped conceding silly goals.

“He gives us clarity every game we go into so we know exactly the game plan, exactly what we're doing and we just have to carry it out. We practise it on the training pitch and he gives us forward players licence to go and create and win games.”