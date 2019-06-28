Jacob Murphy discusses his Newcastle United future
Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has been discussing his Magpies future following his loan spell in the Championship.
Murphy spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, starting nine with a six further appearances off the bench as the Baggies failed in their bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. He netted two goals in his spell.
Despite some positive shows the wideman has not done enough to earn a permanent move to the Midlands, and returns to United this summer with a real point to prove.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A £12million Rafa Benitez signing in the summer of 2017, Murphy has been in and out at United – but the lifelong Newcastle fan does not see his future anywhere else.
Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "I still very much see my future being at Newcastle United.
“It's down to me and the performances I put in."