Jacob Murphy gives teammate a hilarious new nickname after massive Newcastle United win

Newcastle United got revenge on Manchester United on Sunday, reversing the fortunes of the Carabao Cup final in February.

So, naturally, for Eddie Howe’s side it was smiles, jokes and laughs all around as they celebrated their 2-0 victory at St James’ Park.

The festivity transferred to social media where players were posting about the win and thanking fans for their support.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Jacob Murphy (c) and team mates celebrate victory after the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon posted a photo of him and Callum Wilson celebrating the striker’s goal to Instagram with the caption: ‘What a result!! Special atmosphere today.’

Bruno, Joe Willock and Callum Wilson all commented, but it’s Jacob Murphy’s message which is getting the most attention.

He hilariously commented ‘Starboy Malfoy’ under the post.

Jacob Murphy was already the subject of much fanfare on social media after he mocked Erik ten Hag’s pre-match comments about Newcastle’s time-wasting.

The Manchester United manager said: “We know they delay, yeah.

“It’s something that is what the referees don’t want – they want to have tempo in the game.

“That is the aim of the Premier League, to have tempo in the game. So they [referees] also have to be consistent to let the game go. Do and act what the policy is.”

And so in true Jacob Murphy fashion he looked at the camera and pointed to an imaginary watch on his writst.