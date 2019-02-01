Jacob Murphy reveals his link-up with Dwight Gayle helped persuade him to join West Brom

Jacob Murphy says West Bromwich Albion's attacking style of play and a chance to link up again with Dwight Gayle helped him make the move to the Hawthorns.

Newcastle United winger Murphy moved to the Championship club in a late deadline day switch.

Dwight Gayle.

And the opportunity to partner hotshot Gayle - who is also on loan at the Baggies until the end of the season - encouraged Murphy to make the move.

“In the Championship he is devastating," Murphy said of Gayle. "He frightens the life out of all defenders. We linked up quite well when we were back at Newcastle.

“We’ve been in contact and I’m looking forward to partnering up again with him.

“Knowing that he was here helped me. It’s a familiar face around and someone as class as Dwight being around is only going to help with my development."

Murphy was chased by a number of Championship clubs once it became clear that Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez was willing to let him leave, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Aston Villa also linked with him.

However, he says the style of football Baggies boss Darren Moore plays was a big reason for choosing West Brom.

“I just had a feeling that this would be the place for me to be," he said. I had a really good conversation with the manager, he told me his thoughts and the philosophy that he’s got going here, and it’s the thing that I really bought into. It’s why I wanted to join.

“It’s a massive club and you can see that by how well they’re doing in the league so far. They’re scoring goals for fun and for a winger this is an amazing team to be able to be part of.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team score more goals. As a forward player you want to score goals and get assists, you want to be part of that.

“To be able to join that and add to what they’ve already got, I’m excited, and hopefully I can chip in with a lot of goals.

“100 per cent [this is how I play]. It’s very, very attacking. The formation is one I like to play so I’m looking forward to getting out there, on Saturday hopefully, and showing people what I can do."