Jacob Murphy's twin brother reacts after missing out on dream Newcastle cup tie

Josh Murphy says he's "gutted" at Norwich City's FA Cup defeat.

Chelsea beat the Championship club 5-4 on penalties at Stamford Bridge last night to set up a fourth-round tie against Newcastle United.

Norwich had taken the game into extra-time thanks to an injury-time goal from Jamal Lewis.

The strike cancelled out Michy Batshuayi's 55th-minute opener.

Murphy had been hoping to face twin brother Jacob, signed from Norwich last summer in a £12million deal.

The 22-year-old said on Twitter: "Absolutely gutted we can all be proud of our efforts tonight, fans included! Special moment for Jam with the goal! Lots of love for this team."

Jacob Murphy

And Jacob tweeted: "Super effort from the Norwich boys! So so close. Now go and get play-offs."

Newcastle will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 28 (1.30pm kick-off).

Jacob spoke about his close relationship with his sibling earlier this month.

“The toughest thing about coming up here was leaving Josh," he said. "Obviously, there was the odd time when we were apart, when we were sent on loan or away with England, but that was always temporary.

"It never felt as permanent as this. We’d always lived in the same house, and now we’re at opposite ends of the country.

"It’s hard and strange, but we speak every day, often several times a day. We are always making sure the other one's OK.

"Moving to Newcastle, it did take some adjusting to. I’m living on my own for the first time. I’ve had loan moves before, so I’ve had that experience before, but this is the longest I’ve been away from my family.

“It is helped by the fact that my extended family live in Gateshead, which is only 20 minutes away from my house.

"I didn’t see much of them when we were living in Norfolk, but they're relationships I’m enjoying building.”