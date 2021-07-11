Jacob Murphy's brilliant reaction to Newcastle United's bold contract call

Jacob Murphy.

Murphy this week signed a new six-year deal at St James’s Park after impressing in a late-season run in Steve Bruce’s team as a wing-back.

The winger, signed from Norwich City for £12million four years ago, was a boyhood United fan.

And the 26-year-old – who has had two loans away from the club – wants to make fans “proud” over the coming seasons.

“I love it here,” said Murphy. "I love being able to play for this club. It's been so good to show the supporters what I'm made of, and to win round the fans like I did last season, it gives me so much strength and joy. I just want to keep making them proud.

"I know what it takes to play for this club, and I know there's 52,000 out there who would die for this opportunity, and I get to do this day in, day out – so I won't let them down. I'll keep working hard. I'll keep trying to be that inspiration, that story of hard work. I'm excited.”

Murphy – who has had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday – wants to repay the club for the faith it has shown in him.

"I just want to give back to the fans, and to the club for showing faith in me with the new contact,” Murphy told NUFC TV.