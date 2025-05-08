Jacob Ramsey at Aston Villa. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United will look to use PSR to their advantage in this summer’s transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle were victims of a double PSR-related raid last summer as the club felt forced to sell young stars Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively. The £68million in transfer fees raised from the sales helped The Magpies comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction.

Newcastle are in a much stronger position this summer with the sale of Lloyd Kelly set to officially go through this summer for around £20million to Juventus. Miguel Almiron also joined Atlanta United for £10million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies will have some money to spend and bolster their squad, though just how much will depend on potential Champions League qualification.

The summer transfer window officially opens for Newcastle and Premier League clubs on June 16 but there is also a 10 day window between June 1 and June 10 that allows clubs to sign players ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The PSR deadline which all Premier League clubs have to adhere to is on June 30, which create another transfer deadline of sorts as some clubs frantically try to sell players and raise funds while others look to take advantage.

Newcastle United eye Aston Villa midfielder

According to our sister title, Birmingham World, Aston Villa are understood to be one of the Premier League clubs in danger of breaching PSR next month unless they are able to raise funds through player sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have held a long-term interest in Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey. The 23-year-old has scored four goals in 44 matches for Aston Villa this season.

But the versatile Villa academy product is understood to be open to leaving this summer.

The i Paper claim that, while Newcastle are interested in Ramsey, striking a deal with their Champions League qualification rivals would be ‘fiendishly difficult’ as things stand.

Ramsey has been used mainly on the left wing for Villa this season but is also capable of playing down the right or through the middle if needed, not dissimilar to Newcastle star Anthony Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NUFC looking to ‘take advantage’ of PSR deadline

After being victims last summer, Newcastle may look to get their transfer business done quickly before the PSR deadline after creating some financial room to make signings before June 30.

And with clubs such as Aston Villa potentially looking to sell players to raise funds, it’s a situation head coach Eddie Howe is hoping to ‘take advantage’ of.

“It's great that the window opens on June 1,” Howe said. “The challenge is for us to sign players in early June.

"But it doesn't always work like that. I hope in reality it does, but it rarely works like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gets harder and harder to sign good players. So I'd rather sign the right player than settle for someone and get them in early, but let's wait and see, it is very difficult to predict.”

Howe added: “I’ve made it clear last year that there’s almost two transfer windows now. The PSR deadline plays a huge role for clubs – both those clubs with PSR issues and those without, because those without may potentially look to try to sign players. They will look to take advantage of other clubs, as clubs did to us last year, quite rightly.

“It’s a really interesting dynamic, and one that we’re really aware of and that we’ll try to use to our advantage if we can.

“I can’t go into the details of that, but no doubt we’ve got people at the club who are working very hard behind the scenes on it.”