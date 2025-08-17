Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa speaks to the media during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 training and press conference at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 28, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa.

Ramsey arrived on Tyneside in the days leading up to Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa to complete his medical and finalise his £39million transfer.

But the move was not officially announced by Newcastle until after the 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Saturday. Ramsey played no part in the match but is expected to be involved in the matchday squad against Liverpool next Monday night.

The attacking midfielder has signed a ‘long-term’ deal at St James’ Park and will wear the No. 41 shirt this coming season.

Ramsey follows Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw through the door as senior signings for Newcastle this summer.

On Sunday evening the club posted an official statement, which read: “Newcastle United have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

“The 24-year-old becomes the Magpies’ fourth first-team addition of the summer after penning a long-term deal at St. James’ Park.

“Jacob progressed through the academy ranks at Villa Park and went on to make 167 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 times, after making his senior debut in 2019. 10 of those appearances came in the UEFA Champions League last season.

“The midfielder has also represented England through the age groups and was part of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championships-winning squad alongside new teammate Anthony Gordon. Jacob will wear the number 41 shirt for Newcastle United this season.”

Ramsey scored four goals in 45 appearances for Villa last season, including one in their debut Champions League match against Young Boys last September.

Jacob Ramsey highlights Eddie Howe influence

Ramsey highlighted head coach Eddie Howe as a factor behind his decision to join Newcastle. Howe has transformed The Magpies from a relegation-battling side into a Champions League side and Carabao Cup winners.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Ramsey told the club website. “It’s been a mad two or three days, but I’m really happy to be here and I can ‘t wait to get started.

“This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really Iiked me, it didn’t take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself.

“It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I’m excited to be on the other end of it now.”

Howe addressed the signing of Ramsey following the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, admitting the midfielder was a good addition to his squad.

Following the official announcement, he added: “Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt.

“Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season too and we believe he’ll be a major asset for us.”