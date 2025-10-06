Jacob Ramsey of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jacob Ramsey Newcastle United injury: Eddie Howe has provided an update on the former Aston Villa midfielder after he missed the Nottingham Forest match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Ramsey was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade scored in the second half to help Newcastle to a second Premier League win of the season and move up to 11th in the table in the process. It also made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a 4-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Forest match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hinted Ramsey could be back involved.

The update came as The Magpies boss was delivering a less positive update regarding Yoane Wissa, who is still yet to feature for the club.

Howe said: “Yoane saw a specialist again yesterday for a check-up on his knee. We probably think now it’ll be eight weeks rather than six. No recurrence or problem, just slightly longer.

“Whereas Jacob Ramsey could be involved this weekend, so his [injury recovery] is slightly quicker than expected.”

The 24-year-old midfielder returned to full training ahead of the Forest match but was ultimately rested by Howe heading into a two-week international break.

When asked about Ramsey’s absence after the game, Howe suggested the midfielder would be ‘ready’ for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break.

“He's good,” Howe said. “JJ's trained for two days. I just made the decision that I didn’t want to risk him and potentially set him back again.

“So I wanted to give him the two weeks — the international break — to make sure he's ready for the next game.”

Newcastle United latest injury news

With Ramsey on the verge of returning, Newcastle still have several injury problems that are expected to continue after the international break.

Tino Livramento is sidelined until late November with a knee injury while Yoane Wissa is set to be out for around another month with a similar issue.

Howe also provided a far from positive update on Lewis Hall’s fitness after the defender missed Sunday’s match against Forest.

Confirming a fresh injury to Hall after the match, Howe said: “Yeah, he felt his hamstring against Union, which was a real blow for us.

“We've been trying to manage him back, as I said, on Friday, I think. Unfortunately, yeah, I just felt something in that game. We've had it scanned before we get conclusive evidence of how long he'll be out.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is. So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”