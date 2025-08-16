After 12 weeks of chaos, the 2025/26 season is finally here for Newcastle United.

A season that promised so much at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with Newcastle fresh from a Carabao Cup win and securing Champions League qualification for the second time in three years.

Eddie Howe teased that a ‘big summer’ was ahead for Newcastle in a message that only added excitement for next season.

And it has been a big summer for The Magpies, just not in the way most had envisaged.

The first bombshell dropped just days after the end of the 2024/25 season, with sporting director Paul Mitchell leaving the club by mutual consent - news Howe claimed took him by complete surprise.

The early warning signs were there.

Missed targets for NUFC

The first month of the transfer window was one of frustration for Newcastle, epitomised by missed targets and stalled deals.

Howe found himself with a more hands-on role on the transfer front once again in the absence of a sporting director, working alongside head of recruitment Steve Nickson and Andy Howe.

Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were all targeted by The Magpies but ended up heading elsewhere.

Newcastle were shopping in a premium market on a budget and couldn’t compete with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, despite the latter’s lack of European football.

It took over a month for Newcastle to finally land their first major summer signing as Anthony Elanga joined from Nottingham Forest for £55million. A premium fee but a long-term target for Howe and a player who was crucially very keen to join the club.

Another player who wanted to join Newcastle this summer was goalkeeper James Trafford. Personal terms were already agreed, it was just a case of agreeing a transfer fee with Burnley.

While an agreement was understood to be close at one stage, the deal stalled and allowed Trafford’s former club, Manchester City, to swoop in and agree a cut-price deal. A transfer that looked like a tap-in for Newcastle ended up being hijacked by another so-called ‘big six’ club.

While Newcastle had hoped to get their transfer business done quickly this summer, they headed into the opening pre-season matches with just one major signing.

It had been a tough summer, but the worst was yet to come.

Alexander Isak saga blows up

The speculation surrounding Alexander Isak’s future ran through the 2024/25 season and always threatened to blow up this summer.

Newcastle’s message was firm that the striker, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, was not for sale at any price. Champions League qualification only strengthened the club’s position.

But what The Magpies hadn’t accounted for was the player’s conduct over the summer.

Frustration had been bubbling under the surface over the past 12 months, which has led to Isak going on strike at Newcastle following a transfer approach from Liverpool this summer. The striker has played no part in pre-season since returning from the training camp in Austria, and his stance has ruled him out of Newcastle’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa.

It sees the club head into the new season without an established striker.

With Isak refusing to play for Newcastle, it’s a situation that is unlikely to have a happy ending and one that has clouded what could have been a very positive summer for Newcastle. And now it’s going to drag into the competitive season.

Newcastle United new arrivals - fourth summer signing imminent

Despite early transfer frustrations, Newcastle have a strong group of players and have managed to strengthen in key areas with more signings likely before the September 1 deadline.

The goalkeeper situation has been addressed with exits for Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos, along with the loan signing of Aaron Ramsdale to provide competition for Nick Pope this coming season. There is still long-term uncertainty when it comes to the goalkeeper position, with Pope out of contract at the end of the season and no guarantee Ramsdale will stay beyond the 2025/26 campaign, but a short-term solution has been found.

The arrival of Malick Thiaw from AC Milan has addressed a glaring lack of depth, pace and youth defensively for Newcastle. The 24-year-old German international will compete with the likes of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles for a starting spot.

While not the premium defensive addition Newcastle were perhaps looking for when pursuing Marc Guehi last summer, Howe is a long-term admirer of Thiaw and there is a belief the centre-back will be a solid addition who can continue to improve in his new surroundings.

The shift to a more realistic market in the closing stages of the summer transfer window has yielded far more success for Newcastle, giving some optimism that the summer window could yet be rescued.

Jacob Ramsey’s arrival from Aston Villa is imminent, while Yoane Wissa could well follow him through the door if Newcastle can strike a deal with Brentford.

The season ahead for NUFC

Roll back 12 months, and there was more than a fair share of pessimism surrounding Newcastle after a lack of summer transfer activity.

Yet what transpired was the best season in the club’s recent history, with a 70-year domestic trophy drought ended and Champions League qualification secured, all without making a major first-team addition. Miracles were performed by Howe and his players last season, with Isak playing a big part in that.

It’s a big ask to repeat those miracles, especially without the striker.

While post-season optimism has quickly turned to pessimism this summer, the upcoming season won’t be dictated by transfer business by any means.

Howe and Newcastle have made a habit of proving doubters wrong and combating adversity season after season. This summer has been their biggest challenge yet, but it would be foolish to write this team off already, given what they’ve achieved.