Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old Villa academy graduate leaves to complete the switch to Newcastle for £39million, signing a ‘long-term deal’ at St James’ Park.

Ramsey is Newcastle’s fourth senior signing so far this summer and has already joined up with his new teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies and Villa opened the season against each other at Villa Park on Saturday, playing out a 0-0 draw with Ramsey not involved.

Jacob Ramsey reacts to NUFC transfer

Reflecting on his move to Newcastle, Ramsey told the club website: “I’m delighted to be here,” “It’s been a mad two or three days, but I’m really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started.

“This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really Iiked me, it didn’t take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself.

“It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I’m excited to be on the other end of it now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe believes Ramsey will be a positive addition to his squad for the new Premier League and upcoming Champions League campaigns.

While Villa are getting a good fee that will go down as ‘pure profit’ in their PSR calculations, the club’s frustrations behind the scenes at the sale are clear.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Aston Villa reaction to Jacob Ramsey sale to Newcastle United

Villa boss Unai Emery hit out at the financial rules ahead of the season opener against Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, Villa were under pressure to raise money to adhere to PSR and UEFA squad cost restrictions.

“Financial control rules came to football to avoid bankruptcies and payment defaults, with good purpose,” Emery wrote in his programme notes. “But as professionals, we should review it, for this good tool will become a limitation for the clubs that are doing good management, who will never be allowed to dream and get higher goals because the revenue, key for these financial rules, needs time to come to reality after sporting success.”

Villa defender Tyrone Mings issued a cryptic statement on social media once the transfer was announced, as he wrote: “Don’t wanna hear any bad words or anything negative on this name. You don’t know the half.”

Aston Villa captain John McGinn also took to social media to react to Ramsey’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A perfect example of how an academy player should handle the transition to the first-team,” he wrote. “Always humble, respectful and willing to learn.

“It’s been a privilege to share the dressing room with you and enjoy some special moments together on the pitch. A sad day losing a top player and person and one of our own but it seems to be the way football is set up these days! All the best JJ.”

Newcastle will be able to sympathise with Villa’s situation, having sold academy graduate Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest last summer.