Newcastle United are set to confirm their fourth summer signing.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey has finalised his move from Aston Villa after arriving on Tyneside for a medical this week.

It comes just before Newcastle open their Premier League season away at Villa Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

The 24-year-old Villa academy graduate joins The Magpies for £39million but won’t be available to face his former club this weekend. Ramsey will likey be part of the matchday squad for Newcastle’s first home match of the season against Liverpool on August 25.

Eddie Howe answers Jacob Ramsey questions

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe addressed the media on Friday morning as Ramsey finalised his move from Villa.

But The Magpies boss remained tight-lipped over the transfer.

“I don't want to talk about it too early,” Howe said on Ramsey. But when asked if there was a chance of him featuring against Villa, the Newcastle boss added: “No, I don't think so.”

Jacob Ramsey spotted at St James’ Park

Ramsey’s imminent arrival at Newcastle was teased on social media with leaked images showing the midfielder at St James’ Park holding up a shirt.

Images shared by X account @dankelly13 show Ramsey in front of the St James’ Park dugout holding up a Newcastle home shirt with 41 on the back, the same number he wore at Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old will be a versatile midfield option for Howe, having been predominantly used on the left wing or on the left of a midfield three for Villa last season.

Jacob Ramsey set to join NUFC - another to follow

In addition to Ramsey, Newcastle will push ahead to sign a striker in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are hoping to complete the signing of forward Yoane Wissa from Brentford in time for the clash against Liverpool.

A player who isn’t expected to be involved against The Reds is Alexander Isak, who has been on strike at Newcastle in a bid to force through a transfer to Arne Slot’s side. It’s a situation that has dominated the summer transfer narrative and is expected to drag on until the end of the window.