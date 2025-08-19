Jacob Ramsey’s agent has hailed Newcastle United as a ‘massive club’ following the midfielder’s exit from Aston Villa.

Ramsey graduated from Aston Villa’s academy and went on to make 167 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals, including one in the Champions League last season.

Newcastle made the 24-year-old their fourth senior summer signing, agreeing a £39million transfer with Villa.

Ramsey has signed a ‘long-term deal’ at St James’ Park and could be available to make his debut at home to Liverpool next week.

Eddie Howe delighted with Jacob Ramsey signing

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted Ramsey is a player he and his coaching staff ‘love’ and are looking forward to working with this coming season.

Howe said: “Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt.

“Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season too and we believe he’ll be a major asset for us.”

Ramsey follows Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw through the door at Newcastle so far this summer.

But it’s a deal that has caused a bit of a stir back at Villa.

Aston Villa players react to Jacob Ramsey exit

Villa boss Unai Emery hit out at the financial rules ahead of the season opener against Newcastle.

Ultimately, Villa are under pressure to raise money to adhere to PSR and UEFA squad cost restrictions.

Ramsey reportedly rejected offers to extend his contract at Aston Villa before opting to join Newcastle.

Following the announcement, Villa defender Tyrone Mings issued a cryptic statement on social media. He wrote: “Don’t wanna hear any bad words or anything negative on this name. You don’t know the half.”

Aston Villa captain John McGinn also took to social media to react to Ramsey’s departure.

“A perfect example of how an academy player should handle the transition to the first-team,” he wrote. “Always humble, respectful and willing to learn.

“It’s been a privilege to share the dressing room with you and enjoy some special moments together on the pitch. A sad day losing a top player and person and one of our own but it seems to be the way football is set up these days! All the best JJ.”

Jacob Ramsey’s agent discusses NUFC move

Ramsey’s agent, Michael Pryce, took to Instagram to post a series of images with himself and the player at St James’ Park along with the caption: “Congratulations on your move, @jacobramseyy. So proud to have seen you grow from a young man signing his first pro contract to joining a massive club like Newcastle.

“It’s been a pleasure watching you over the years, and I can't wait to see what you achieve in this new chapter. God bless you and best of luck!”