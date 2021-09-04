Here are some of the latest NUFC-related stories from around the web:

Jadon Sancho injury latest

While Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for United against Newcastle next weekend, there is some doubt about the fitness of winger Jadon Sancho.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jadon Sancho playing for Manchester United.

The 21-year-old will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland because of a "minor knock" and has been released from international duty.

Despite the issue, there is still optimism that Sancho will be available to face Newcastle on Saturday, September 11.

An England statement said Sancho was "expected to recover in time" for the game against the Magpies at Old Trafford.

Newcastle were offered chance to sign Everton defender

Newcastle made just two signings during the summer window, with midfielder Joe Willock arriving from Arsenal and teenage forward Santiago Munoz joining from Mexican side Santos Laguna.

The club’s lack of transfer activity left many fans frustrated, while the Magpies were linked with several other potential targets.

According to the Telegraph, Everton defender Mason Holgate was one of the players offered to Newcastle but the club elected not to pursue a move.

Longstaff’s aim at Aberdeen

Finally, Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff says he's aiming to score more goals during his loan spell at Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the SPL side last weekend in a 1-1 draw against Ross County, when he played 64 minutes.

“It was nice to get out in front of the fans and play and I got a great welcome from them,” Longstaff told Aberdeen’s website.

“I know I can be better than I showed but I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch and working hard and then hopefully, I can improve game by game as I get used to things.

“I can bring a bit of quality on the ball, a bit of energy in midfield, hopefully I can break into the box a bit more than I did and score a few goals too.

“The international break is helpful for me to get used to things.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.