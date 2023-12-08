Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lacelles, Sean Longstaff and co ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United are hoping to finally welcome back some key players from injury as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies head into the game looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday night. During the match, Eddie Howe's side suffered a fresh injury concern with Jamaal Lascelles forced off in the closing stages.

As a result, Newcastle a total of at least 13 players unavailable or doubtful for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Howe spoke ahead of the match about being hopeful of seeing some players back available for selection this weekend but insisted there were no guarantees.

With Howe naming the same outfield players for each of the last four matches in the space of 12 days, some freshening up of the side would be beneficial heading into another quick turnaround of matches.

Newcastle have won just once in the Premier League away from home this season but will be looking to continue their strong record at Spurs' new stadium when they visit on Sunday. The Magpies have lost just once in four trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning 2-1 last season.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Jamaal Lascelles (leg) Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was forced off at Everton with a dead leg. Eddie Howe said after the defeat that the defender's issue wasn't serious. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last three matches with the injury worse than initially expected but has since teased his return. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12