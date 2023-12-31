Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock & Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - 8 out v Liverpool
Newcastle United injuries: Here's when we could expect the likes of Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson back in action for Eddie Howe's side.
Newcastle United welcomed back Joelinton from injury last time out against Nottingham Forest and will be hoping for another fitness boost at Liverpool on New Year's Day.
The Magpies head to Anfield having lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions as Eddie Howe continues to navigate a difficult injury situation in his squad. Newcastle are set to be without at least eight players for the match against Liverpool while club captain Jamaal Lascelles remains a doubt for the game.
Lascelles picked up a muscle injury in the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas and was subsequently ruled out of the Boxing Day match against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park. That match saw Joelinton mark his return from a hamstring injury after two matches out, the Brazilian could return to the starting line-up for Newcastle at Anfield on Monday night (8pm kick-off).
When providing an injury update ahead of the match, Howe said: "I don't think Jamaal Lascelles is a serious injury so we'll await confirmation on that but hope to have him back soon. Apart from that, I don't think there is anyone to come back in the very short term."
Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates ahead of the match against Liverpool...