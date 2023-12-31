News you can trust since 1849
Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock & Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - 8 out v Liverpool

Newcastle United injuries: Here's when we could expect the likes of Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson back in action for Eddie Howe's side.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT

Newcastle United welcomed back Joelinton from injury last time out against Nottingham Forest and will be hoping for another fitness boost at Liverpool on New Year's Day.

The Magpies head to Anfield having lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions as Eddie Howe continues to navigate a difficult injury situation in his squad. Newcastle are set to be without at least eight players for the match against Liverpool while club captain Jamaal Lascelles remains a doubt for the game.

Lascelles picked up a muscle injury in the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas and was subsequently ruled out of the Boxing Day match against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park. That match saw Joelinton mark his return from a hamstring injury after two matches out, the Brazilian could return to the starting line-up for Newcastle at Anfield on Monday night (8pm kick-off).

When providing an injury update ahead of the match, Howe said: "I don't think Jamaal Lascelles is a serious injury so we'll await confirmation on that but hope to have him back soon. Apart from that, I don't think there is anyone to come back in the very short term."

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates ahead of the match against Liverpool...

1. Jamaal Lascelles (muscle injury)

Jamaal Lascelles was forced off with an injury at Luton Town after going down holding his thigh. Howe has since said the injury is not serious and he would expect to have Lascelles back soon. Expected return: Sunderland (A) - 06/01

2. Joe Willock

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another few weeks after receiving injections. Expected return: Manchester City (H) - 13/01

3. Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

4. Javier Manquillo (groin)

Javier Manquillo has been sidelined for over a month a groin issue. Expected return: TBC

