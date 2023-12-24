News you can trust since 1849
Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock, Joelinton: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos

Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and co ahead of Nottingham Forest.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT

Newcastle United have been hit with a fresh injury concern ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Nottingham Forest (12:30pm kick-off).

Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles was forced off with a muscle injury in the first half of the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town on Saturday. When asked about the severity of Lascelles' injury, Howe simply said 'I'm not sure'.

But Newcastle have recently welcomed back Sven Botman from injury. Lascelles had replaced the Dutchman in Newcastle's starting line-up in recent months.

The Magpies had Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak return from injury at Luton and will be pushing for a start against Forest provided they have picked up no set-backs with their respective glute or groin injuries. Eddie Howe will be looking for a reaction from his side at St James' Park after some disappointing results away from home.

The Magpies have lost their last four on the road and have won just once away all season. But their Premier League form at St James' Park is strong with eight wins from nine games so far.

Nottingham Forest are under the new management of Nuno Espirito Santo looking to end a run of seven league games without a win.

Here's Newcastle United's injury/unavailable list and estimated return dates ahead of the Forest game...

1. Jamaal Lascelles (muscle injury)

2. Joelinton (hamstring)

3. Joe Willock

4. Harvey Barnes (foot)

