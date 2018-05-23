Jamaal Lascelles reacts after being named Newcastle's player of the year

Jamaal Lascelles says he's "honoured" to have been named as Newcastle United's player of the year.

The club's captain took the award after leading the club to a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Lascelles thanked the United's fans as well as manager Rafa Benitez, his team-mates and the club's staff.

The 25-year-old tweeted: "It’s an honour to be awarded player of the year.

"Thanks to the players, gaffa, supporters, staff and my family for helping me achieve this. Loved every minute of last season."

Lascelles has been linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the former England Under-21 international reiterated his commitment to the club in an interview with the Gazette.

“This is the happiest I’ve been,” said Lascelles. “I’m playing week in, week out, and I’m the captain here.

“The fans love me. I’ve got a good relationship with them, because I love them. And we’re doing well, too.

“I’m very happy here. You hear things – you hear rumours and stuff – but I’m a young player, and I need to be playing football at a good club – and that’s what this is."