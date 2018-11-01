Jamaal Lascelles reacts after signing new SIX-year deal at Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new six-year deal at Newcastle United.

Lascelles, the club's captain, had already been under contract until 2023, having signed a new deal last year.

And the 24-year-old has been rewarded for his efforts with an improved deal which ties him to the club until 2024.

Lascelles had been linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham United, in the summer transfer window.

However, United manager Rafa Benitez made it clear that Lascelles was not for sale.

"I'm over the moon – it's great news to be tied down to Newcastle for a long time," said Lascelles. "It's pretty much all I ever wanted: playing in the Premier League in front of amazing fans.

Jamaal Lascelles.

"I think now as players, we just need to give the fans what they deserve. We need to put in the performances and make it even more special.

"Since I've been here, everything's been really positive and now I need to get my head down and get this team higher up the league."

Benitez said: "I'm really pleased to see Jamaal sign a contract extension. He's the future of the club and someone who really cares.

"The fans are looking for players who care about the team and the club, and he's one of these players.

"He's still a young player, still a young captain, and still a young centre-back, so we're talking about a player who has a great future, because normally you consider the peak of a centre-back could be between 28-years-old and 30-years-old, so still he has plenty of room for improvement.

"He's keen to learn and he's working hard, trying to be a better player every day, so it's good news for the club."