Jamaal Lascelles reveals what Newcastle United's players must not 'dwell' on in China
Jamaal Lascelles has revealed his approach to managerless Newcastle United’s Premier League Asia Trophy campaign.
Lascelles and his team-mates are in Nanjing, China, for Wednesday’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The team is being coached by Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn following the departure of Rafa Benitez last month.
Talks are ongoing with Sheffield Wednesday over a move for Steve Bruce, who owner Mike Ashley wants to succeed Benitez at St James’s Park.
United captain Lascelles told NUFC TV: “We can’t dwell on us not having a manager yet. You’d rather know than not know, but, again, we can’t control it. It’s my job, and the job a few of the other boys, to make sure everyone’s on it so whenever a manager does come in, we’re ready for whatever instructions he decides to give us.”
Newcastle will train twice today in the heat and humidity of a Chinese summer.
“It’s really hot, and it’s quite humid as well,” said 25-year-old Lascelles, who took the captain’s armband three years ago. “Other than that, football’s the same. It’s about getting used to the pitches. Some of the lads are a bit jet-lagged. We’re all happy. We’ve had a good session.
“Wherever we are, we’ll always do our best, whatever the circumstances are. As professionals, that’s all we can do. Ben’s putting on some good sessions for us.”
Meanwhile, Manchester City, also competing in the tournament, will arrive late in China are having their flight to Shanghai cancelled twice.