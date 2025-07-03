Jamal Lewis is already attracting attention after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent.

Newcastle United confirmed Lewis’ departure when they released their retained list last month. The former Norwich City man joined the Magpies in 2019 in a highly-coveted £15m move amid reported interest from Liverpool.

However, the Northern Ireland international failed to nail down a starting spot during his first-season on Tyneside, playing 24 times in the league. Injury issues, new signings and the form of others around him meant that Lewis was unable to regain a spot in first-team plans with his last appearance for the Magpies coming on the final day of the 2022/23 season away at Stamford Bridge.

A loan move to Watford followed for Lewis before a surprising move to Sao Paulo last year. However, his time in Brazil lasted just a number of months before an ankle injury meant he prematurely returned to Tyneside.

Having been released by Newcastle United, Lewis is now on the lookout for a new club and, according to reports, could return to one of his former sides this summer. Luton Town, who have suffered back-to-back relegations and will play League One football next season, have reportedly shown interest in signing the defender.

Lewis actually began his career in the Hatters’ academy before moving to Carrow Road as a 15-year-old. He never made a senior appearance for Luton Town, but a move to Kenilworth Road this summer would act as a homecoming for the 27-year-old as he looks to rebuild a once very promising career.

Eddie Howe’s praise for Jamal Lewis

Whilst never a regular under Howe during their time together at St James’ Park, Lewis was often praised by his head coach. The former Norwich City man played a key role for the Magpies during pre-season last year as a number of first-team players were granted an extended summer break following international commitments.

Despite not having a future at the club,. Lewis featured in a number of friendly games last year whilst players like Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser, also on their way out of the club, were not part of first-team matters.

“I’ve always really rated him and held him in high regard ever since his Norwich days when I was a really big fan of his,” Howe said about Lewis last summer,

“Working with him, a great attitude, wants to improve and he’s really benefited from his loan spell. Coming back into the group, he’s trained really well. Ultimately, a lot will depend on what he wants, if he wants to continue playing football and it might be difficult for me to guarantee him that so we’ll wait and see.”

That message echoed what Howe had said back in 2022 on the defender. At that time Lewis was on the periphery of the first-team squad as he battled numerous injury issues, but he always had the backing of his head coach.

“I believe in him as a player, but he’s just had really bad luck,” Howe said. “He’s got a lot to offer physically, we’ve certainly seen that in pre-season – an incredible athlete. He needs consistency of training at the moment – and hopefully he can get that.”