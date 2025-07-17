‘Massive’ - Key Newcastle United figure delivers intriguing update from Austria

Newcastle United’s performance director James Bunce has delivered an intriguing update from the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

Newcastle United flew to Austria earlier this week for a training camp as Eddie Howe welcomed back the bulk of his squad from their pre-season break. A number of Magpies players were given an extra week to recover before joining their teammates on the trip to Seefeld.

New signing Anthony Elanga also joined up with his new teammates for the trip which will allow Howe’s side to bond and train away from the glare of Tyneside before their pre-season preparations really get underway. A clash against Celtic awaits them on Saturday before they fly out to Asia to play games in Singapore and South Korea.

A demanding pre-season schedule is followed by a very tough start to the new season with Newcastle having to face Aston Villa, Liverpool and Leeds United before the end of August. Howe will be hopeful his team can hit the ground running when the new campaign gets underway - and a lot of that hope will be pinned on the work of Bunce.

Bunce joined the club last summer and was one of Paul Mitchell’s first major appointments as sporting director. Mitchell has since left the club, but Bunce remains as performance director and will be invaluable in ensuring that Newcastle are on the top of their game when required next season.

James Bunce’s update from Austria

Since moving to Newcastle United, Bunce has struck up a good relationship with Howe, with the Magpies head coach describing Bunce’s impact at the club as ‘hugely impressive’ back in September. As a new season slowly creeps into view, Bunce revealed the preparations that the Magpies have been going through whilst out in Austria: “This is week two for us in pre-season,” Bunce said. “So, the first week is kind of like at the training ground, usually.

“As you saw, we played Carlisle at the end of the week. Just getting the lads moving again. So they’ve had a nice well deserved break, some longer than others.

“Here in Austria, Austria’s a famous place to come for pre-season. One, because of the natural beauty it’s a very good secluded location allows us to have a lot of time together in privacy.

“I’d like to say nice weather but it’s very much like Newcastle weather at the moment. But the lads will appreciate that from the warm climate we’ve had.

“It allows us to have a lot of time together, we have got new players, new staff in with us. Allows that time for bonding, allows us time to go through all the stuff that isn’t only on the pitch, but it’s off the pitch, the team building, the connectivity.

“Taking a lot of time in meetings to start work on the tactical preparation for what is obviously going to be a massive season for us. And then obviously the work on the pitch is a foundation of what we’ve got to deliver. So we’re starting to build the intensity as we head through this week and obviously end with a massive game at Celtic Park on the weekend.”