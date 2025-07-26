Newcastle United transfer news: James Trafford has rejected the chance to join Newcastle United in favour of Manchester City.

Newcastle United have missed out on yet another signing this summer following news that James Trafford has decided to move to Manchester City. The Magpies had long been linked with a move for Trafford and had seen a bid of £27m accepted by Burnley for the goalkeeper.

However, because of a clause inserted by City into the deal that saw Trafford move to Turf Moor back in 2023, the Citizens were able to match Newcastle United’s offer. They did just that one hour before that clause expired.

That left Trafford with a decision to make. Newcastle United, who had courted his services for over a year, or Manchester City, who just two years ago, sold him to Burnley for £14m.

Unsurprisingly, Trafford chose the latter. He will now move back to the Etihad Stadium and initially play deputy to Ederson before eventually, if he realises his potential, becoming number one.

Trafford’s decision to snub a move to Tyneside puts him in a seemingly ever growing list of players that had been the subject of interest from St James’ Park this summer, but have opted to join their Premier League rivals instead. Manchester United have signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Chelsea secured deals for Joao Pedro and Liam Delap under the nose of Newcastle United, whilst Liverpool snapped up Hugo Ekitike after the Magpies saw an initial bid rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt.

James Trafford on failed Newcastle United move

Newcastle United could have easily avoided being in this position this summer had they progressed with a move for Trafford last year. At that time, the Magpies were seemingly the only club interested in the Burnley man and a deal for him was progressed so far as having agreed personal terms with the glovesman.

However, a deal was pulled at the eleventh-hour by Newcastle United and they had to watch on as Trafford’s price tag grew following a stunning season with Scott Parker’s side and then see Manchester City gazump their efforts. Trafford, by his own admission, was very keen on a move last summer.

Speaking recently on Fozcast alongside former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster, Trafford addressed a failed transfer last summer - without explicitly naming Newcastle United: “In the summer [2024], I wanted to move because the club I was close to going to was a good fit for me at the time.

“It was brilliant for me, I really believed in it and I really wanted the move. Not because I didn't want to play in the Championship, I had no shame or no ego to be like 'I'm better than Championship,' you only prove you're better than something by performing and showing people.

“It was just when the opportunity and a situation you believe suits you can happen, you should take it and you should go for it. So I wanted to move and it was close but it didn't end up happening. The manager [Scott Parker] was brilliant with me throughout pre-season because I was obviously moody because I wanted to move.”