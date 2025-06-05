Newcastle United are facing fresh competition for the signing of James Trafford after agreeing personal terms with the goalkeeper last summer.

Burnley rejected two bids from Newcastle for Trafford last summer and are now in a stronger negotiating position after earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The last 12 months has also seen Trafford’s value increase after the 22-year-old kept 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances for The Clarets.

Newcastle are on the hunt for a goalkeeper this summer as they eye long-term replacements for Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, who are both out of contract next summer.

If Newcastle can strike an agreement with Burnley over a transfer fee, it is understood personal terms won’t be an issue following a verbal agreement last summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the terms Trafford’s representatives agreed to with Newcastle last summer are still ‘valid’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”

While Newcastle are in pole position to sign Trafford having worked on the deal last summer before continuing to scout him throughout the 2024-25 season, they are not the only club interested in his signature.

The Magpies’ Champions League rivals Manchester City could throw a potential spanner in the works should they look to make a move.

Manchester City could trigger James Trafford transfer clause

According to the i Paper, Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Trafford this summer.

Trafford would help City when it comes to UEFA squad rules surrounding club-trained players, something Newcastle are also looking at.

Having sold Trafford to Burnley in 2023 for an initial £16million, City have a unique advantage over Newcastle when it comes to a potential transfer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a £40million buy-back clause for Trafford as well as a 20% sell-on. Burnley are understood to value Trafford at around £30million.

James Trafford addresses transfer speculation

After trying and failing to sign Trafford from Burnley last summer, Newcastle are set to make another move for the goalkeeper ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

When asked about his future, Trafford appeared relaxed about the situation.

"I don't go on my phone too much,” he said. “I'm not naive enough to say I don't see any of the noise around me but it doesn't bother me. Whatever happens will happen. I've done all I can this season."

Trafford is currently away on international duty with England as he eyes his first senior cap. Newcastle stars Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn are also away with The Three Lions squad.

And Burnley boss Scott Parker has tipped Trafford to be a future England No. 1.

“Yeah, I think so,” Parker said earlier this year when asked about Trafford’s international prospects. “I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.

“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.”