Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has broken his silence on his potential move to Newcastle United last summer.

Newcastle saw two transfer bids rejected by Burnley for Trafford following The Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.

Trafford was understood to be keen on the move and even agreed personal terms with Newcastle but the deal failed to materialise.

Burnley’s decision to turn down Newcastle ultimately worked in their favour as Trafford went on to keep 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances during the 2024-25 season, securing an immediate return to the top flight. This summer, Newcastle remain keen on Trafford but Burney are in a stronger negotiating position as a Premier League club and with the goalkeeper’s value rising over the past 12 months.

Burnley rejected a £16million bid from Newcastle last June and were thought to be holding out for £20million. This summer, it could take around £30million to tempt them to sell.

The Gazette understands Newcastle have been in contact with The Clarets in recent weeks and are prepared to make a fresh move for the 22-year-old this summer transfer window.

James Trafford personal terms agreement ‘still valid’

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the terms Trafford’s representatives agreed to with Newcastle last summer are still ‘valid’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”

It could just be a matter of getting Burnley to agree to a transfer fee this time around. While The Clarets are in a stronger negotiating position, Newcastle are also in a stronger position as they are no longer hampered significantly by PSR and head into the new season having qualified for the Champions League.

As an ambitious young player, it’s a project Trafford is very keen on.

James Trafford ‘really wanted’ Newcastle United move

Without naming Newcastle explicitly, Trafford spoke about a potential transfer last summer that he ‘really wanted’ to happen.

Speaking to former goalkeeper Ben Foster on Fozcast, Trafford admitted: “In the summer [2024], I wanted to move because the club I was close to going to was a good fit for me at the time.

“It was brilliant for me, I really believed in it and I really wanted the move. Not because I didn't want to play in the Championship, I had no shame or no ego to be like 'I'm better than Championship,' you only prove you're better than something by performing and showing people.

“It was just when the opportunity and a situation you believe suits you can happen, you should take it and you should go for it.

“So I wanted to move and it was close but it didn't end up happening. The manager [Scott Parker] was brilliant with me throughout in pre-season because I was obviously moody because I wanted to move.”

Despite his disappointment at the transfer falling through, Trafford displayed his professionalism by earning his place back in the Burnley side for the opening game of the 2024-25 season and hasn’t looked back since.

But his ambitions are still clear.

“That's where I've always been aiming for, the top of the Prem,” he added. “Everyone wants to go there and everyone wants to play there.

“I know that to get there you need to play games so that when I do go back, to wherever I end up, whenever, I'm ready for it and the best equipped to perform.”