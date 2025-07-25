Newcastle United have missed out on the signing of James Trafford. | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: James Trafford has agreed to join Manchester City from Burnley - snubbing a move to Newcastle United in the process.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Trafford will rejoin Manchester City this summer after snubbing a move to Newcastle United. Trafford starred for Burnley last season in the Championship and will compete with Ederson for a starting spot at the Etihad Stadium, although the Brazilian is expected to remain Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper this season. Stefan Ortega, meanwhile, is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Newcastle United seemingly had a free run at Trafford this summer, a year on from pulling out of a deal at the eleventh-hour for the goalkeeper. However, the Magpies and Clarets remained apart in their valuation of him and as Newcastle weighed up their options, Manchester City pounced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City, who sold Trafford to Burnley two years ago for £14m, were entitled to 20% of Trafford’s future fee, had a buy back clause worth a reported £40m and have the option to match any offer for Trafford that is accepted by the Clarets. Those clauses left the Magpies powerless in negotiations if City decided to step up their interest in Trafford - and that is exactly what has happened.

James Trafford ‘snubs’ Newcastle United move

As it transpired, according to the Athletic, City were able to match a £27m offer that Burnley had accepted from Newcastle United for the stopper, leaving the decision on which club to join in Trafford’s hands. The 22-year-old opted to move back to the Etihad Stadium instead of joining Newcastle United, signing a five-year deal with the Citizens.

Having spent over a year interested in Trafford, losing out on him to the club that were happy to let him go for just £14m two summers ago, will sting. Trafford’s name now also gets added to the seemingly never-ending list of players that have chosen moves to other clubs over Newcastle United this summer.

Dean Huijsen, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Hugo Ekitike have all been linked with moves to Newcastle United this summer, but have all moved elsewhere with all but Huijsen joining one of their Premier League rivals. Despite the lure of Champions League football on Tyneside, the Magpies have added just Anthony Elanga to their ranks so far this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Newcastle United’s summer so far, Eddie Howe said on Saturday: “I wish I could give you clarity. I wish I could give you some kind of guarantee that all that's going to happen, but I can't. Yes, my wish was for us to do our business early, and we certainly tried, but it wasn't to be.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“We've had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs, and I'd be very open with that. That's happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it.

“In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club, and if we don't get that, the transfer doesn't work. We're seeking players that are good enough, that are desperate to come, and that can make the difference but they're on short supply for us.”