James Trafford could be on the move again this summer after just one season at Turf Moor with Burnley.

Newcastle United have reportedly ‘agreed terms’ with Trafford over a potential move to St James’ Park, but now face negotiations with Burnley over a fee for the England Under-21 international. Trafford moved to Turf Moor from Manchester City last summer and instantly became number one under Vincent Kompany in his debut Premier League campaign.

Despite losing his place to Arijanet Muric towards the end of the season, Trafford gained a whole host of experience as a first-choice Premier League goalkeeper during his single season with the Clarets, experience that will serve him well should he move to St James’ Park this summer. The 21-year-old has previously revealed his belief that he belongs in the Premier League and told the Daily Mail of his desire to play at football’s highest level, both domestically and internationally.

“My long-term goal is playing in the Champions League and for England,” Trafford told the Daily Mail before his move to Turf Moor last summer. “If you want to be in the Champions League you've got to be in the top four teams in England. Whether it's Man City or any other of the big clubs, I believe I will be at that level. Given the opportunity I'd be able to perform.”

“The most important thing for goalies is to be playing and if you're not playing it is really tough,” Trafford added. “Next season I'll play every week. I can't sit on the bench.”

If Trafford does make the move to Tyneside this summer, then he will likely act as deputy to Nick Pope. Pope, who missed almost the entire second-half of the campaign with a dislocated shoulder last term, will be Eddie Howe’s first-choice when the new season gets underway.