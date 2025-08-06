Newcastle United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko’s decision to join Manchester United this summer has thrown Liverpool’s move for Alexander Isak into doubt.

Benjamin Sesko’s decision to pick Manchester United over a possible move to Newcastle United this summer has thrown into doubt Liverpool’s move for Alexander Isak. Isak would only be allowed to leave St James’ Park if they are able to sign an adequate replacement and Liverpool significantly improve their opening offer for the striker.

Newcastle United rejected a £110m bid from the Reds for Isak last week - a fee that fell significantly below their valuation of the Swedish international. Whilst Liverpool assess their options and whether or not to submit another offer for Isak, developments involving Sesko could now make Isak’s exit an impossible one for the Magpies to sanction.

Isak returned to the club’s training ground on Monday for the first time since missing their trip to Asia. Isak will be joined by his teammates this week ahead of pre-season games against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Jamie Carragher on Liverpool’s Alexander Isak transfer interest

With less than four weeks of the transfer window to go, there needs to be a lot of movement if Isak is to become a Liverpool player before the window closes. The aforementioned first offer fell well short of Newcastle United’s valuation of Isak and will need to be improved if they are even tempted into a sale.

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, feels Liverpool’s move for Isak looks ‘messy’. Arne Slot’s side have spent lavishly this summer and added Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ektike to their ranks last month.

“Listen, it will be an amazing sign [if Liverpool get Isak],” Carragher told the Overlap Fan Debate. “From a Liverpool fan’s point of view for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150million on Isak.

“You’ve just said there he was Liverpool’s number one target and I can probably imagine that, but there is something about Liverpool buying another striker for £80million and he is going to be backup. There is something about it that just doesn’t feel quite right to me.

“Liverpool need numbers obviously for a number of reasons at the top end of the pitch, but when you’re saying he was the number one target, do you have any insight as to why Liverpool then went and got Ekitike?

“I look at Isak. He’s obviously threw his toys out the pram once Arsenal signed a striker and Liverpool signed a striker. I’m thinking from him and his agent’s point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It just feels a little bit messy.

“For me, when I think of Liverpool, it doesn’t look really planned. I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80million then buy another one for £120million.”

Newcastle United’s first Premier League game of the season sees them take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday 16 August. Liverpool, who have dominated much of the headlines throughout the summer, will be their opponents for their first home match of the season in a match that promises to be a spicy affair at St James’ Park.