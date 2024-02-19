The former defender said on the Stick to Football podcast: "When Newcastle's owners came in and people were talking about the investment being huge, I was never, from a Liverpool point of view, thinking 'this is the new team in town' or 'this is going to be another City or Chelsea'. I think it's more difficult now with FFP. "I do think Newcastle had such a great season last season but they have almost hit a ceiling a little bit when you think 'how do you make that next jump?' People will look at some of the players they've got and Dan Ashworth, and maybe even Eddie Howe at some stage. If Gareth Southgate leaves in the summer, you'd imagine the FA would go for Eddie Howe, wouldn't you? "I think that's a big blow for them {Ashworth leaving]. Newcastle are a huge football club but they're never going to be Man United so if Man United come for one of their players or a manager or sporting director they're going to go and I think it's a great appointment."