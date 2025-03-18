Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher felt Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe delivered a managerial ‘masterclass’ to win the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of half-time before Federico Chiesa’s stoppage-time consolation.

Burn’s header marked Newcastle’s first Wembley goal in 25 years and first major cup final goal in 49 years. It was a goal that left both Howe and Liverpool head coach Arne Slot stunned for different reasons.

The centre-back found the bottom left corner of the goal from 15-yards as Newcastle got the better of Liverpool’s zonal marking tactic.

Speaking on The Overlap Carragher reflected on the goal: “It’s easy to say, ‘Put Virgil van Dijk on him [Dan Burn]’, but Liverpool had set up zonally. I know Diogo Jota is small but he’s good in the air, and Alexis Mac Allister isn’t great physically.

“Speaking to Eddie Howe at the end of the game, he said they’d been practicing set pieces for that game for two weeks. I’m a massive fan of Eddie Howe as a manager, and I was always thinking Liverpool should be ready for every corner. Whenever you’ve worked on something set-piece wise, you always do it on the first one – players aren’t clever enough to think to do it on the third or fourth.”

An Eddie Howe ‘masterclass’

Last month, Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League. The Magpies rested top scorer Alexander Isak for the match while Joelinton was also out injured.

The pair ended up playing a major role in Newcastle’s cup final win weeks later with Howe admitting he deliberately set his side up differently at Anfield, playing both Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson centrally from the start. Gordon was ultimately suspended for the final while Wilson replaced Isak as a late substitute with the score at 2-0.

“I’m not having a go at Liverpool, but Eddie Howe said to us at Anfield that he deliberately played differently to how he was going to play in the Carabao Cup,” Carragher added. “He didn’t play Isak and he basically said Isak could have played but he didn’t want to throw their hand.

“That’s a masterclass in getting right for that game – he had those few weeks before the game to focus only on the game, that Liverpool didn’t have. In every area of the game he was fantastic, the manager.”

Jamie Carragher ‘so happy’ for Newcastle United

Carragher added: “In some ways, I was happy Newcastle won but I just didn’t want it to be against Liverpool. I’d rather they’d beaten someone else, that was the problem.

“I was actually so happy for all the Newcastle people I know, seeing the reaction of the crowd. As supporters, everyone wants that moment.”

Newcastle have confirmed that a major celebration event will take place on Saturday, March 29 with further details to be released in due course. The Magpies are currently out in Dubai for warm-weather training during the international break.