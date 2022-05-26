Here, we round-up the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Carragher on NUFC threat

Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United’s spending power and on-field potential is a ‘big problem’ for some Premier League clubs.

Matt Targett has been linked with a move to Fulham this summer. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher believes the gap between Newcastle and the top sides in the country is going to close:

“I think they’re a big problem for someone like Arsenal,” Carragher said.

“The players Newcastle are going to be trying to go for, the wages they can provide…if you were a player right now you’d still go to Arsenal. What I’m saying is that gap is going to be getting closed. Newcastle are not going away.”

Carragher added: “The reason I mentioned Arsenal is they’re almost the first ones they’ll think ‘we can pick them off’ in terms of you haven’t got Champions League.

“Eventually, if that revenue, they keep spending, they bring the sponsorship as maybe Manchester City do, they can then compete against the real top teams and try and win trophies.”

Fulham in for Targett?

Matt Targett may have played his last game for Newcastle United following his loan move from Aston Villa.

Whilst many supporters believe Targett would be an ideal option for the Magpies, Newcastle are yet to turn his loan spell into a permanent stay.

Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi is one name that has been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer and whilst speculation that Newcastle may move for the Brazilian increases, they could see Targett move elsewhere.

That’s because newly-promoted Fulham have been named as a potential destination for the defender. Targett previously spent six-months on-loan at Craven Cottage in 2018 and could make a return to the capital, should a move to St James’s Park not materialise this summer.

Lucas Paqueta reports

According to The Times, Lucas Paqueta has emerged as a serious target for Newcastle United this summer - but it could cost a club-record fee in order to tempt Lyon into selling the Brazilian.