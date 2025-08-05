Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle United are progressing in a move to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer.

Newcastle United have submitted a second and improved bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The Magpies had submitted an initial bid to the Bundesliga side over the weekend, but didn’t have that officially accepted by the Red Bull outfit.

Manchester United have been waiting in the wings all summer to move for the Slovenian international, but have yet to submit an actual bid for the striker. Instead, reports have indicated that they would firm up their interest once it became clear that Sesko was open to a move to Old Trafford.

As the Red Devils stall, though, Newcastle United have again made an ambitious move for the striker, upping their initial offer to a total package worth at least €80m with co-owner Jamie Reuben taking control of talks between the Magpies and Leipzig. Some reports have even indicated that the total fee could inch closer to €90m.

David Ornstein of The Athletic posted on X: ‘EXCL: Newcastle United make improved bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. New offer worth at least €80m after positive talks between clubs & with 22yo striker. Nothing agreed but #RBLeipzig currently favour #NUFC + no #MUFC proposal yet @TheAthleticFC’.

Whilst the Red Devils remain interested in signing Sesko, it is understood that they may have to sell before they can match the offer that Newcastle United have put on the table. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have both been linked with moves away from the club, with the latter reportedly someone that they could use in a deal with Leipzig to sweeten an offer for Sesko, although both remain at Old Trafford at time of writing.

Alexander Isak transfer news

Newcastle’s interest and renewed push to sign Sesko of course comes amid increasing speculation that Alexander Isak may be leaving the club this summer. The Swedish international hasn’t featured under Eddie Howe during pre-season but returned to the club’s training ground on Monday morning, although his head coach and teammates were not there after they returned from South Korea.

Speaking about Isak’s potential return to training at the weekend, Howe said: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

Sesko, meanwhile, is very much viewed as a replacement for Isak on Tyneside and it’s likely that movement on his exit could start up again if Sesko’s transfer to St James’ Park nears completion. Newcastle United have two pre-season friendlies left to play, against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid on Friday and Saturday respectively, before their Premier League campaign gets underway away at Villa Park against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on Saturday 16 August.