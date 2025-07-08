Newcastle United co-owner issues five-word message as striker contract decision made

Newcastle United have lost a very popular figure at the club this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The confirmation of Callum Wilson’s release from Newcastle at the end of his contract has brought with it an outpouring of tributes to the striker.

Wilson joined Newcastle in 2020 from AFC Bournemouth for £20million and went on to score 49 goals in 130 games for the club.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role in Newcastle’s Premier League survival during his first two seasons at the club before his 18 goal haul during the 2022/23 campaign helped The Magpies qualify for the Champions League. It also saw Wilson called up to the England World Cup squad in Qatar.

But after two injury-hit campaigns, Wilson now leaves Newcastle and is free to join a new club this summer. There has been plenty of interest in the forward, particularly from newly-promoted Premier League sides Burnley and Leeds United.

For obvious reasons, Sunderland are likely to steer clear.

Callum Wilson issues heartfelt goodbye message

Newcastle’s first-team players returned for pre-season training on Monday, but Callum Wilson was not among them.

The striker then released a statement on social media which was also shared on Newcastle’s website.

Wilson said: “To all you Magpies...It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.”

Newcastle United co-owner thanks Callum Wilson

Wilson’s popularity at Newcastle could be seen on social media with many of his former Newcastle teammates sharing messages about the forward and his impact.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon wrote: “Honestly one of the best and most inspiring people I’ve met. Elite mentality and teammate. I’m gunna miss you brother. Good luck with whatever comes next.”

Defender Sven Botman posted: “One of the purest persons I ever met, a true friend for life. See you soo broskii good luck in your next chapter.”

Many other Newcastle players posted similar messages, as did club legend Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle No. 9 posted on X: “Well done Callum and good luck going forward.”

And the sentiment even reached the boardroom with co-owner Jamie Reuben posting: “Thank you to this legend.”

Former Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi wrote: “A natural goalscorer, a true professional. Thank you @CallumWilson.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe isn’t on social media, but has already made his feelings on the striker clear.

Eddie Howe loves Callum Wilson

When asked about Wilson’s potential goodbye, Howe said: "What I can say is Callum Wilson is and has been just an incredible footballer for Newcastle, someone who epitomises the spirit that's got us to where we are.

“Really professional, brave. I mean, to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment that he did in the club's history, it was a difficult moment."