Jamie Reuben opens up on the new owners' plans for Newcastle United

Newcastle United director Jamie Reuben. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Reuben, who owns a 10% stake in the club through RB Sports & Media, has joined the board. He has previous experience at Queens Park Rangers.

Amanda Staveley has fronted the new ownership so far, which includes the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, but Reuben has become the latest figure to speak about the exciting plans.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s been absolutely immense. Growing up, I knew all about the passion of the Newcastle fans but this is extraordinary.

“We’re deeply humbled for all the support we have received in the city and we’re very grateful.

“We’re really determined now to make Newcastle live up to its potential."

When asked if he understood the resistance towards the takeover, Reuben said: “Obviously I understand why but we’re delighted.

“We’re so excited about the project ahead. We have great partners in Amanda, PIF, our new chairman. Yasir is a avid sports fan.

"We’re really excited to help Newcastle live up to his potential.

“We’re long-term, patient investors and definitely want to be competing at the top end of the table and we definitely want to be competing for trophies but at the moment, the immediate priority is to ensure we get the results we need right and build the infrastructure to ensure we compete at high levels going forward."

The Reuben brothers already have connections in Newcastle Upon Tyne through Gosforth Racecourses.

Reuben added: “Newcastle’s a great city. It’s a city we’ve been investing in for many, many years beyond the football club with a horse track and there developments going on in the city centre.

“It’s a city a really enjoy spending time in and it’s really got a bright future ahead.”

