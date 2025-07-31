Newcastle United ‘make approach’ for £40m defender amid contract stalemate

Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke this summer.

Newcastle United’s search for a defender has reportedly landed them at the door of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke. The Magpies have been linked with the likes of Giorgio Scalvini and Marc Guehi, whilst Van Hecke has also been listed as a potential option for them throughout the summer, with Dutch media reporting that they have made an approach for the defender.

The 25-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls last season. Two of those came at St James’ Park, the latter of which saw him involved in a controversial incident with Anthony Gordon.

Gordon was shown a red card following a confrontation with the defender in the dying stages of their meeting in the FA Cup. The Magpies man would go on to miss the Carabao Cup final as he served a three-match ban.

Van Hecke, meanwhile, would match the type of profile that Newcastle United are looking for in a defender. He is tall, physically imposing and, crucially, is confident with the ball at his feet.

At 25, the Dutchman has plenty of time left to develop and the Magpies will be hoping that he can act as a good foil for his fellow countryman, Sven Botman, in the heart of their back line.

Jan Paul van Hecke contract latest

Newcastle United’s interest in Van Hecke comes amid a contract standoff between himself and Brighton. Van Hecke currently has just-shy of two years left on his current contract at the Amex Stadium.

However, Voetbal International report that the defender has recently refused Brighton’s offer of a new deal, creating uncertainty around his future at the south coast club. The Seagulls will reportedly demand a fee of around £40m for Van Hecke this summer - an amount significantly less than Newcastle United have been quoted for Guehi, Scalvini and co.

Anthony Elanga remains the club’s only senior signing so far this summer, although Aaron Ramsdale’s move from Southampton to St James’ Park is progressing. Ramsdale arrived on Tyneside on Wednesday to complete a medical ahead of a season long loan deal.

A frustrating summer can still be transformed if a few new faces join the club before the window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September. However, work on those deals must begin to ramp up quickly if they are to have any chance of ending the summer in a good position.

Eddie Howe, though, has recently stressed the need for Newcastle United to avoid rushing into deals: “It is an important time for us,” Howe said earlier this week.

“There is lots to take in. We have to bring the right type of player in.

“We should in no way act out of character and should work how we always have in the window. That is in a strategic way.

“If the right player isn’t available to us for the right price, then we can't do the deals. Everything has to fall in line. We are looking to add depth and quality to the areas that we have identified. Fingers crossed we can get deals done.”