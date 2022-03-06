January leap of faith pays off for Newcastle United's 'cult hero' signing

The 29-year-old defender was at the heart of the action against his former club Brighton on Saturday as Newcastle picked up their fifth win in six matches to climb seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar handed The Magpies an early 2-0 lead against the run of play, but there was still plenty of hard work to come.

Burn played a vital role in keeping his old teammates at bay with two crucial blocks in the first half. He also made more clearances and more interceptions than any other player during the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the stroke of half-time, he had an opportunity to pile the misery on Brighton but he headed Matt Targett’s corner wide.

In the second half, Brighton reduced the deficit through Lewis Dunk but Newcastle were able to hang on to the three points with another resolute defensive display.

United’s January transfer window was dominated by the need to bring in a centre-back to bolster their leaky defensive line. Talk of top foreign defenders such as Sven Botman and Diego Carlos failed to come to fruition – so when Burn arrived on deadline day, it was a necessary albeit slightly underwhelming arrival in contrast.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates with fans after their sides victory the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But four games into his Newcastle career, it’s hard to imagine any of the linked centre-backs doing a better job than Burn has so far. The 6ft 7in defender has brought a calmness and presence to the back line, letting very little past him as Newcastle have picked up 10 points from 12 with him in the side.

Meanwhile, Brighton have lost five of their last six matches since selling Burn.

The 29-year-old’s decision to make the return to the North East was a big one, but Saturday’s win provided a huge sense of vindication.

Burn’s stock was high at Brighton – he was playing the best football of his time at The Amex having established himself as a Premier League defender.

He was comfortable on the south coast, so joining a club in the midst of a relegation battle was a considerable risk. But it was one he had to take.

A boyhood Newcastle fan released by the club as a youngster, Burn had a point to prove on Tyneside as he returned as the club’s most expensive defensive signing at £13million.

United were a point from safety when Burn joined the club on deadline day, now they find themselves 14th in the table and seven points clear of the relegation zone. The turnaround has been a team effort under Eddie Howe but Burn has certainly played a key role in it.

Following Saturday’s win, the defender ran over to the stand to embrace his friends in celebration.

While Burn may not have been Newcastle’s marquee January signing, the Geordie is already a fan favourite at St James’s Park and proving to be an excellent piece of business from Howe. He has all the qualities needed to become a cult hero of the new era.

Newcastle didn’t need defensive stars for the future or to pay huge fees in January, they needed players to help them stay up.

And in that sense, Burn has been the perfect fit.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.