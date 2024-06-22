Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United will already be working on their preparations for next season, hoping to go one better in their bid to return to European football. The Magpies know they will need to strengthen their squad this summer, but it won’t be easy amid interest in some of their best players, while they must also navigate tricky profit and sustainability rules.

Though, many of the other Premier League clubs face the same problems, and it should make for an interesting summer across the board, with the majority of the transfer action likely to happen after Euro 2024. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Newcastle’s rivals.

Branthwaite latest

Everton look to be playing hardball over star defender Jarrad Branthwaite, reportedly rejecting an offer from Manchester United. But according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, a second bid may not be forthcoming. “The information I got initially was, yes, they're expected to go back in with an improved offer,” he told GiveMeSport.

“That has changed slightly. We think they're unlikely to go back in with another offer unless they are getting noises from Everton that they are going to reduce their asking price. So if Everton are willing to negotiate on their asking price, that's probably when Manchester United will go back in and try and sign him. And if they can't do that if Everton are not going to budge, Manchester United will quickly move away, and move on to other targets.”

Olise deal details

Bayern Munich look to have all-but secured England international and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. It’s claimed the winger’s £55m release clause has been met and that a deal will likely be wrapped up in the coming weeks, with Olise currently with England at Euro 2024.

A fresh report from Christian Falk suggests Olise will earn a whopping £220,000 per week with Bayern, totalling £55million per year. The winger will link up with Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena after the Bavarian club appointed the former Burnley boss earlier this summer.

Rooney on memphis

Wayne Rooney has opened up on where it went wrong for Memphis Depay at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman having had much more successful spells in France and Spain since leaving United, while he has also impressed for the national team, including at Euro 2024 so far.

"Firstly, you can never knock his work rate, his attitude in training. He always came in, he worked really hard every single day to try and improve himself. It was mainly, more a few things off the pitch,” Rooney said.