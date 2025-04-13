Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall. | Getty Images

Jason Tindall was delighted to ‘put a smile’ on Eddie Howe’s face with Newcastle United’s 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Howe, who was taken to hospital on Friday due to illness, was watched Newcastle’s big win over Man United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. It meant Newcastle completed a first league double over The Red Devils since 1931.

Sandro Tonali’s opener was cancelled out by Alejandro Garnacho before a Harvey Barnes brace and another from Bruno Guimaraes saw The Magpies claim a convincing win.

The victory sees Newcastle move up to fourth in the table. They could move up to third with a result against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Jason Tindall provides Eddie Howe health update after Newcastle United win

Tindall, who has taken up Newcastle’s managerial duties in Howe’s absence, was asked about the head coach extensively in his post-match press conference.

“I said to the players before the game to go and deliver a performance that the manager would be proud of, and they certainly went out and delivered that,” Tindall said. “I had a message from [Howe] just before I came to do the press, congratulating the team and the performance and the work from everybody.

“He was able to watch the game and I'm sure that performance put a smile on his face.

“I've seen not really had the opportunity to speak to him properly. I just received a text message before I came to do the media, so I'm sure as soon as there's any update, we’ll have one.”

On Newcastle’s performance after a difficult week off the pitch, Tindall added: “Not surprised because we've got a fantastic group of players.

“We've got some great leaders within that. It's times like this when the manager is not there, when he's not there to lead the team, you have to step up individually and collectively.

“Everybody certainly did that today, so really, really proud of the players to go out and deliver the performance that they did today against a good Manchester United team. I'm sure everyone will be proud of them.”

Jason Tindall’s ‘different role’ at Newcastle United

Howe’s illness has seen Tindal thrust into the managerial spotlight over the past few days. While he was unable to confirm whether he would still be performing the same role against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, Tindall has no doubts over Newcastle’s ability to prepare for matches effectively, as demonstrated on Sunday.

“This week was slightly different, having to prepare the team,” Tindall admitted. “We've worked together for so long now, we've been together for 17 years.

“We know the expectations and the demands set upon ourselves individually and what we set upon the rest of the group. It's then down to the players to take that information on board and go out and deliver a performance. We certainly went out and did that today.”

Tindall named the same Newcastle starting line-up for a fifth successive game which resulted in a fifth successive win.

When asked about his role in the team selection, Tindall responded: “I think the team probably picked itself in recent performances.

“Eddie put his trust in myself and the work and the rest of the support staff to go out and deliver the performance. He trusted that if decisions needed to be made and tweaks needed to be made, that we'd make the right choices and make the right decisions.

“Thankfully, that happened today and as I say, I'm sure he'll be really proud of it.”