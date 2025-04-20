Jason Tindall and Kieran Trippier disagree on Newcastle United ‘reality check’ claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jason Tindall and Kieran Trippier had contrasting views on Newcastle United’s defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s six match winning streak ended with a bump on Saturday as they were defeated 4-1 by a rampant Aston Villa side. Despite heading into the break level with their hosts, three second half strikes from the Villains ensured that they would close the gap to Newcastle United to just two points heading into the final five games of the season.

It was a hugely disappointing evening in the Midlands for the Magpies, as they headed back to the north east having suffered a first Premier League defeat since the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Tindall’s Aston Villa v Newcastle United reaction

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tindall admitted that it was ‘one game too far’ for his team whose appearance at Villa Park marked their third game inside six days: “On reflection over the 90 minutes Aston Villa deserved to win. From our perspective maybe a third game in six days caught up with us around about the hour is there. The effort is there. We can't lose sight of where we are.

“We now need to make sure that we mentally refresh, take a couple of days to recover and make sure we come back and work hard to deliver a good performance against Ipswich. We knew they would start fast. Their record here at Villa Park is what it is for a reason. We were disappointed with the start but we showed great character to get ourselves back into the game and go in level at 1-1 at half time.

“The second half we went out and started the half ok but around the hour mark when we conceded the second, the physicality and effort caught up to us. We started making little errors that are unlike us that led to goals.

“Full credit to the players, the effort they have put in this week is there for all to see but maybe today was a step too far for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn't say that it is a reality check. It was always going to be a tough game coming here to Villa Park.

“What a fantastic side they are with a great manager. We have had many setbacks but one thing about the players and the club is we stick together and come out fighting.”

Kieran Trippier’s Aston Villa v Newcastle United reaction

Trippier, meanwhile, shared his belief that Saturday’s defeat was in-fact a ‘reality check’ for him and his teammates as they now have to refocus ahead of their Premier League run-in:

“We can't use [tiredness] as an excuse,” added the right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager picks the eleven, we've been unchanged and that's it. We focus on the next game and that's against Ipswich.

“We want to qualify for the Champions League. Today was a setback but we've got a full week to recover and analyse where we went through today.

“You come into games like this against teams like this and it's a bit of a reality check maybe.”