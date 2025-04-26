Newcastle United's assistant coach Jason Tindall gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall has been handed a one-match ban after picking up a yellow card against Ipswich Town.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tindall was booked in the second half of Newcastle’s match against Ipswich at St James’ Park. It was the Newcastle assistant’s third booking of the season.

Newcastle have been dealt numerous player suspensions so far this season with Joelinton, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar suspended for accumulating five yellow cards in the opening 19 games of the Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schar and Anthony Gordon have also served three-match suspensions after being sent off in matches this season. But now Tindall will serve a touchline ban in Newcastle’s next Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Jason Tindall’s third booking for Newcastle United in 2024-25

Tindall appeared confused when referee Michael Salisbury showed him a yellow card during the Ipswich match. The Newcastle assistant asked fourth official Jeremy Simpson why he was booked.

Premier League rules state that a member of a club’s coaching staff booked three times over the course of the season must serve a one-match ban. In addition, six bookings result in a two-match ban, nine a three-match ban and 12 a misconduct charge.

Tindall was booked during Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers back in September for picking up the matchball on a cone to throw to Joe Willock to take a throw-in quickly. Premier League rules state that only on-field players are allowed to pick the ball up off the cones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tindall was shown his second booking of the season last time out at St James’ Park in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brentford earlier this month. The Newcastle assistant was booked after fourth official Thomas Bramall signalled for eight minutes of stoppage time at the end of the match.

Tindall approached Bramall for a word on the touchline, resulting in a booking. While it’s not known what Tindall said to the fourth official, Premier League rules state that only one coach from each team is permitted to stand in the technical area at any one time with all other coaches seated in the dugout.

In approaching Bramall, Tindall was at the front of the technical area at the same time as head coach Eddie Howe.

As a result, he is just one more booking away from suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Tindall questioned about Premier League ban

In Howe’s absence due to illness, Tindall was recently asked about a potential ban prior to his yellow card.

And the Newcastle assistant was asked whether he could keep his discipline in check and avoid a suspension.

"I can,” he responded. “It's not often that I do pick up any cards. I know this season,obviously, I've picked up two yellow cards.

“I thought they were both probably a little bit harsh, but then I'm going to say that, aren't I? Yeah, of course. I've got a good relationship with the officials and I've got to be on my best behaviour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, Tindall was unable to avoid a suspension and will now be away from the touchline for the Brighton match.

Jason Tindall avoided FA ban earlier this season

In addition to his three yellow cards, Tindall has also been shown a red card this season. The 47-year-old was sent off at half-time in Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Boxing Day following a ‘mass confrontation’ in the tunnel.

In addition to Tindall, Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas was also sent off as a result of the incident with both hit with an FA charge for behaving in an improper manner. Manas admitted to the charge while Tindall denied it.

Following further investigation, the charges against Tindall could not be proven and the Newcastle assistant faced no further action while Manas was charged and hit with a £4,000 fine and a two-match ground ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Newcastle and Aston Villa were also charged with failing to ensure players and technical area occupants acted in a proper manner. Both clubs admitted the charge and were found guilty with Villa fined £30,000 and Newcastle fined £20,000.

The clubs also received a warning from the FA regarding future conduct.