Javier Manquillo has THIS message for Newcastle United fans
Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo has issued a rallying call ahead of the Magpies’ Premier League clash with Norwich City.
The Magpies take on the Canaries at Carrow Road looking for their first win of the top flight campaign, following on from last week’s narrow 1-0 home loss to Arsenal.
The full-back is looking forward to being backed by a packed away end in East Anglia – as he urges everyone to continue pulling in the right direction.
“Having a great number of fans is a big help - because you know you are not alone and they are behind you,” said the former Liverpool and Sunderland man.
“All of us need to be pulling in the same direction because we all want Newcastle United to be as high up the league as possible.
“We are going to try and make that happen.”
Allan Saint-Maximin could miss this afternoon’s game through injury – team news is expected at around 2pm – while Joelinton is due to continue up top for the Magpies.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Steve Bruce also has a call to make in the full-back areas with Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems both pushing for their first starts in black and white.
“I think they are settling in nicely - it's up to us to give them as much help as possible,” he said of Newcastle’s new players.
“They really are great players and they are going to be absolutely fantastic for us moving forward.”
Meanwhile, the player has revealed his joy at becoming a father this summer – and admits it’s changed him.
“It changes everything because you now have a new responsibility in the world - it was a wonderful experience,” said Manquillo.
“I am happy in this city and circumstances dictated that he was born here. We could have had him in Spain but as I am so at home here, we now have a little Geordie.”