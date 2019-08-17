The Magpies take on the Canaries at Carrow Road looking for their first win of the top flight campaign, following on from last week’s narrow 1-0 home loss to Arsenal.

The full-back is looking forward to being backed by a packed away end in East Anglia – as he urges everyone to continue pulling in the right direction.

“Having a great number of fans is a big help - because you know you are not alone and they are behind you,” said the former Liverpool and Sunderland man.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Javier Manquillo and Joelinton of Newcastle United arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“All of us need to be pulling in the same direction because we all want Newcastle United to be as high up the league as possible.

“We are going to try and make that happen.”

Allan Saint-Maximin could miss this afternoon’s game through injury – team news is expected at around 2pm – while Joelinton is due to continue up top for the Magpies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce also has a call to make in the full-back areas with Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems both pushing for their first starts in black and white.

“I think they are settling in nicely - it's up to us to give them as much help as possible,” he said of Newcastle’s new players.

“They really are great players and they are going to be absolutely fantastic for us moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the player has revealed his joy at becoming a father this summer – and admits it’s changed him.

“It changes everything because you now have a new responsibility in the world - it was a wonderful experience,” said Manquillo.