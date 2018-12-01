Javier Manquillo recalled to Newcastle's starting XI, Federico Fernandez handed captain's armband

Javier Manquillo has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI – in place of match-winner Ciaran Clark.

Newcastle United take on Manuel Pellegrini's side at St James's Park looking for a fourth successive Premier League victory (3pm kick-off).

Jonjo Shelvey.

And Rafa Benitez, without the injured Paul Dummett, has handed a start to Manquillo.

Manquillo replaces Clark – who wore the captain's armband and scored Newcastle's winner against Burnley on Monday night – in the starting XI.

Federico Fernandez will skipper Benitez's side against West Ham, who have only won once at St James's Park in 20 years.

Fit-again club captain Jamaal Lascelles is on the bench along with Jonjo Shelvey, an unused substitute at Turf Moor.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table and ahead of West Ham, also on 12 points, on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini has made four changes to his team.

Aaron Cresswell, Mark Noble, Robert Snodgrass and Javier Hernandez return to West Ham's starting XI, while former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll is on the bench.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Manquillo;Ki, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Clark, Lascelles, Shelvey, Longstaff, Atsu, Joselu.

WEST HAM UNITED: Fabianski, Cresswell, Balbuena, Diop, Zabaleta, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Anderson, Hernandez, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Carroll, Obiang, Wilshere, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Perez.