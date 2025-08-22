Newcastle United v Liverpool injury news: Arne Slot has been delivered a major blow as one of his new signings is expected to miss the trip to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be without new signing Jeremie Frimpong when they travel to St James’ Park on Monday night after Arne Slot confirmed that the defender would be sidelined until after the international break. Frimpong made his first Premier League start last Friday night during their 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

However, he lasted just 60 minutes before being withdrawn from the pitch. Frimpong had suffered a hamstring injury, with the Liverpool medical staff unwilling to risk further damage, despite not having a recognised right-back on the bench to replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japanese international Wataru Endo initially replaced the Dutchman before Joe Gomez was introduced to proceedings 12 minutes later in a move that allowed Endo to return to a more natural midfield position. Conor Bradley, who is viewed as the most natural replacement for Frimpong, has been suffering with an injury himself and is also a doubt to feature on Tyneside.

Although the front line they will be facing on Monday night will be a little different to the one that lined-up against them at Wembley in March, one of the biggest reasons for Liverpool’s defeat that day was their lack of a natural right-back. Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has now departed to Real Madrid, were both injured that day, meaning Jarell Quansah had to fill in on that side of defence - a role he struggled to contain both Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes in without the help of a largely anonymous Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot on Liverpool injury news v Newcastle United

That area of the pitch will undoubtedly be a concern for Slot on Monday night, but the Dutchman has praised the work of his medical team in ensuring that Frimpong’s injury wasn’t worsened by further action: “Jeremie has a very positive injury record,” Slot told the media.

“Conor [Bradley] has been out once or twice last season. These things happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“We only have two injuries at the same moment but they are in the same position. Conor trained with us for a few minutes today for the first time.

“Medical team was completely right about Jeremie to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break. We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring - the medical team did.

“They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer.”

Harvey Barnes will almost certainly line up against whoever Slot picks at right-back on Monday night with Anthony Gordon again expected to lead the line. Alexander Isak will not feature against the club that have been heavily-linked with his signature this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe, though, is confident that Gordon can again impress through the middle. “He has done it enough to be able to do the job really well for the team,” Howe said . “I have played him there a number of times both as a starter and as a substitute. He plays it differently to other strikers but that can be a positive in the respect that he has devastating pace and a strong work ethic.

“Of course he's scored goals historically from wide areas but also from central areas and I think you can over play the change of position and I think he enjoys the role and he played really well last week. He had a lot of chances and a lot of shots so I thought it was a good display from him.”