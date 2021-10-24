That means Newcastle United are yet to win a game on the top-flight this season.

Graeme Jones is in temporary charge as the club’s new owners search for a new manager following the Saudi takeover on Tyneside and the departure of Steve Bruce.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer talk doing the rounds across this internet today:

Marc Overmars.

Magpies eyeing up £20m deal

Wolves skipper Conor Coady is reportedly on Newcastle's wanted list for the January transfer window.

That’s according to The Sun newspaper.

The 28-year-old England defender is likely to cost in the region of £20m.

The report also states that Cody is a ‘huge favourite’ of leading advisor Frank McParland, one of Amanda Staveley’s trusted friends.

It is said that McPartland is due to take a senior role at the club.

Staveley eyes appiontment

Former Netherlands, Barcelona and Arsenal winger Marc Overmars has opened talks with Newcastle about becoming their new director of football.

Overmars currently holds the same role at Duch club Ajax.

The Daily Mirror state that the club’s new Saudi owners have made contact with the 48-year-old.

Overmars has developed a reputation for identifying, recruiting and developing world-class talent at Ajax.

Jesse Lingard latest

According to Football Insider, Everton are leading the race to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

The 28-year-old England midfielder is also wanted by West Ham and Newcastle.

Lingard has rejected a new contract offer from the Premier League giants and has struggled for game time.

