Jesse Lingard's stance on Newcastle United offer revealed as club pushes for more signings

The Manchester United midfielder is a target for the relegation-threatened club in this month’s transfer window.

Lingard is in the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford, where he is on the fringes under Ralf Rangnick.

Sky Sports report that the 29-year-old is “interested in considering any offer” from the club, which is 19th in the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United in September.