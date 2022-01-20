Jesse Lingard's stance on Newcastle United offer revealed as club pushes for more signings
Jesse Lingard is reportedly keen on a move to Newcastle United.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:00 am
The Manchester United midfielder is a target for the relegation-threatened club in this month’s transfer window.
Lingard is in the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford, where he is on the fringes under Ralf Rangnick.
Sky Sports report that the 29-year-old is “interested in considering any offer” from the club, which is 19th in the Premier League.
Lingard is said to be close to new Newcastle signing Kieran Trippier.