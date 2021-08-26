Jetro Willems joins new club after Newcastle United return fails to materialise

Jetro Willems impressed during his short spell at Newcastle United. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Dutch left-back had been vocal in his desire to return to St James’s Park ever since his serious knee injury sustained at home to Chelsea.

During his 20 appearances at United, Willems became a bit of a fans favourite, memorably netting away to Liverpool and in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Speaking previously, Willems felt he had unfinished business on Tyneside: “It’s sad that it ended like that. I feel like I’m not done yet. We will see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It would be great to be back and show them at St James’s.”

He returned to Frankfurt to carry out his rehabilitation before leaving at the end of his contract in May.

Steve Bruce considered re-signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer but understandably had concerns over his fitness having last played a competitive game in January 2020.

The United head coach also feels he is well stocked in that area with Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis at his disposal.

It forced Willems to explore opportunities elsewhere as he puts pen to paper on a two-year deal with Greuther Furth.

Willems said: “The last time I was staying fit with an athletic trainer was to be ready to help my new team as quickly as possible.

"I'm really looking forward to my role at the Kleeblatt and getting to know the team."

Kleeblatt boss Stefan Leitl is delighted to welcome Willems on board.

“Jetro is a very good footballer,” Leitl said. “(He) has seen the urge to move forward and in football.

“This means that we now have a good competitive situation in the left-back position too.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.