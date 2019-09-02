Jetro Willems talks progress at Newcastle United & his own fight for fitness

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Jetro Willems of Newcastle United takes on Roberto Pereyra of Watford for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The Newcastle United defender was thrown into the Magpies side by head coach Steve Bruce on Saturday and was one of the star performers in the 1-1 top flight draw with Norwich. The Netherlands international’s pace and attacking intent particularly caught the eye.

And despite his positive show, Willems admits he’s far from fully fit – and nowhere near his best just yet.

“I am not 100 per cent fit yet because my last (full game) was last season, and I want to show more,” Willems told NUFC TV.

“But for the time (being), I’m satisfied.

“I’m trying to do my best, that’s the only thing I want. And to give the fans what they deserve, and what they come for. I want to show myself also, but it’s my job – I’m just doing my job.”

On the international break, he continued: “For me, it’s the right time to get some rest and organise my things, because I’m new here and it was a little bit (chaotic)!

“I came from the training camp of my old club (Eintracht Frankfurt), then came here and I couldn’t go back. So, for me, it’s a good and right time.”

Reflecting back on the game itself, Willems is in no doubt United were worthy of the three points – not just the one they were rewarded with.

“I think we should have won it,” he said.

“It’s unlucky, because we had some chances, and they didn’t create something – it was an unlucky goal. And after, I think we showed them that we were better, even on the counter attack. They were only defending.