Jetro Willems talks progress at Newcastle United & his own fight for fitness
Jetro Willems claims the best is yet to come from him after an impressive full Premier League debut at St James’s Park.
The Newcastle United defender was thrown into the Magpies side by head coach Steve Bruce on Saturday and was one of the star performers in the 1-1 top flight draw with Norwich. The Netherlands international’s pace and attacking intent particularly caught the eye.
And despite his positive show, Willems admits he’s far from fully fit – and nowhere near his best just yet.
“I am not 100 per cent fit yet because my last (full game) was last season, and I want to show more,” Willems told NUFC TV.
“But for the time (being), I’m satisfied.
“I’m trying to do my best, that’s the only thing I want. And to give the fans what they deserve, and what they come for. I want to show myself also, but it’s my job – I’m just doing my job.”
On the international break, he continued: “For me, it’s the right time to get some rest and organise my things, because I’m new here and it was a little bit (chaotic)!
“I came from the training camp of my old club (Eintracht Frankfurt), then came here and I couldn’t go back. So, for me, it’s a good and right time.”
Reflecting back on the game itself, Willems is in no doubt United were worthy of the three points – not just the one they were rewarded with.
“I think we should have won it,” he said.
“It’s unlucky, because we had some chances, and they didn’t create something – it was an unlucky goal. And after, I think we showed them that we were better, even on the counter attack. They were only defending.
“We have had some progress. I think if you saw the first game, it was a miscommunication and we lost. But in the first half, I think we were better. Against Norwich, it was something that can happen. And after, against Tottenham, we were in shape. And now we keep going and we are in a good shape.”